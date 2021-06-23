Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

4 Actions To Consider When You Have A Vehicle Crash

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the hardest experiences that you may ever go through is getting into a vehicle crash. Besides the possible injuries and vehicle damages, you may be left feeling shocked, not knowing how to redeem the situation. Many of those who get involved in vehicle crashes do not only need time to recover from their physical injuries, but they also need to go through a prolonged period of mental and emotional recovery. A lot of individuals may struggle to gather the strength to get back behind the wheel, as the situation can be quite traumatic. This can also hinder their performance in many general activities, including work productivity. This, along with the medical and repair bills, can be extremely financially straining. Read through this article to find out the 4 actions when you have a vehicle crash.

sflcn.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Inyo County, CAsierrawave.net

Did you have to leave your vehicle at Whitney Portal? Vehicle retrieval opportunity on June 22

June 21, 2021 – On Tuesday June 22 at 8 a.m. there will be an opportunity for those who have a vehicle parked at Whitney Portal to retrieve it. This opportunity is dependent upon favorable fire behavior and may be cancelled if conditions become unsafe. Those who wish to retrieve a vehicle parked at Whitney Portal must arrive promptly at or before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Whitney Portal Road and Movie Road. Please note that drivers are not available, so you must have a ride up to the portal in another private vehicle. Vehicles will be escorted by Law Enforcement Officers.
Essex, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Vehicle Crash In Essex

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - On Sunday, a vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of Eastern Blvd. Two vehicles were visibly damaged.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HURT WHEN VEHICLE CRASHES AFTER LEAVING FREEWAY

A woman was hurt when a vehicle crashed after leaving Interstate Five on Wednesday. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 12:30 p.m. a 73-year old driver was southbound on the freeway just south of the South Umpqua River, near exit 120. The report said the woman lost control of her vehicle. leaving the left lane and striking the concrete divider before crossing both lanes and the on-ramp lane nearby, then crashing through the guardrail, down a side slope of earth, which caused the vehicle to overturn.
Buying CarsKTEN.com

5 Aspects To Consider Before Purchasing A New Vehicle

Originally Posted On: https://guidesify.com/aspects-to-consider-new-vehicle/. Buying a new vehicle for yourself is a significant step of life that many people take once they are in a financial position to do so. It’s an exciting journey. Getting your first vehicle or even getting a new car might be one of the most exciting things you do this year. However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. You have to take care not to make crucial mistakes when in the process of purchasing a new vehicle. In many instances, people have made vital mistakes when purchasing a car and ended up ruining themselves financially, at least for a while. So when you do buy a new vehicle, make sure you’ve considered all the aspects, the condition of the car, and that you can afford the payments on it every month. This article will look at five elements that you must consider before purchasing a new vehicle.
Oakland, MDWVNews

Three arrested during traffic stop

OAKLAND — Three Garrett County residents were arrested during a traffic stop near Oakland on June 29. According to a press release from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, deputies stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Paul Friend Road at about 10:30 a.m. A Garrett County Sheriff’s Office...
KidsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Mother abandons her 3 children and leaves them in filthy house for almost 2 weeks with no food and water

Three young girls were left all alone to fend for themselves after their mother abandoned them in a house with rotting food and filth everywhere. The 45-year-old mother reportedly left their home in Texas. She also took with her the only cell phone that the family had, and this left her daughters with no way of getting in touch with her. The water supply for the residence had been turned off, because the bill was not paid. Additionally, the temperature in the house was so hot that the girls slept together in the only room that had a working ceiling fan.
Hernando, MSbobgermanylaw.com

Hernando, MS – Injuries Following Multi-Vehicle Accident on I-55

According to eyewitness accounts, the collision took place on Interstate 55 near the Mississippi Welcome Center at around 2:15 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol revealed that 26-year-old Michael S. Corr of Kosciusko was traveling southbound in a 2017 Ford pickup truck. Corr reportedly struck three other vehicles on the highway.
Trafficbobgermanylaw.com

Harrison Co, MS – Multi-Vehicle Injury Collision on MS-53 near US-49

At 4:33 p.m., local authorities were informed of the accident. The crash happened near the crossroads of MS-53 and US-49, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Three motor vehicles are reported to have collided at the location. At least one of the parties involved was hurt as a result of...