Here is a list of local firework shows coming up this 4th of July:. On Sunday, July 4, the City of Mobile will hold their annual 4th of July celebration at Cooper Riverside Park. The festivities will be highlighted by a patriotic concert by the Mobile Pops from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, followed by a firework show (with Mobile Pops accompaniment) at 9:00 PM. As always, there is free admission to this concert.