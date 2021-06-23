Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Future of Unresectable HCC Management

By Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD
targetedonc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGastrointestinal oncology expert, Dr Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, discusses future directions and promising novel approaches under investigation for the treatment of unresectable HCC. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA: One might wonder: Where do you go from here? There are many things to do. Among them, the combination therapy approach is critical....

www.targetedonc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Gu#Pd L1#Ipilimumab Plus Nivolumab#Pembrolizumab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ahn on Treatment Considerations With Atezolizumab/Bevacizumab in Unresectable HCC

Daniel H. Ahn, DO, discusses considerations for treatment with atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. Daniel H. Ahn, DO, an oncologist, internist, and assistant professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic, discusses considerations for treatment with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Patients who...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Frontline Treatment Options for Unresectable HCC

An expert in gastrointestinal oncology comments on approaching first-line therapy for a patient with previously untreated, unresectable HCC and reviews key findings from the IMbrave150 trial. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA: One might wonder why they chose lenvatinib. I’d say that it’s an appropriate option. After all, it’s already FDA-approved....
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Key Takeaways for the Treatment of Unresectable HCC

Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA, shares clinical pearls and advice for the management of patients with unresectable HCC. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA: What did we learn today? We learned that HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma] is sadly a common disease, and we’re still seeing the patients. The risk factors are alcohol, as we saw in our patient today. We know about hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, which is mainly because of morbid obesity and diabetes. It’s very important to remember that even though there are different risk factors, the disease is the same. It doesn’t matter what the etiology is. At the end of the day, the therapy will be beneficial regardless. There has been some detail that was reportedly there about potentially less or more benefit based on the etiology. But we still don’t have a clear delineation that we should use a certain drug vs the other based on the etiology.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ahn on Navigating Among Available Therapeutic Options in Advanced, Unresectable HCC

Daniel H. Ahn, DO, shares how to navigate among the therapeutic options available for patients with advanced, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Daniel H. Ahn, DO, an oncologist, internist, and assistant professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic, shares how to navigate among the therapeutic options available for patients with advanced, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Cancertargetedonc.com

Future Considerations in the Management of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses unmet needs and future considerations in the management of differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: In terms of the future directions in DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer], there are several things to think about, 1 of which is planned drug holidays. There was an abstract presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year by Makoto Tahara and colleagues from Japan that took a look on real-world patient population in Japan and how patients did when treated for iodine-refractory DTC with lenvatinib when they had a planned drug holiday baked into the treatment plan vs those patients that did not have a planned drug holiday. I was surprised to see that, in those patients who had the planned drug holiday, it looked like they may be doing a little better. That needs to be put to the test in a clinical trial, but those real-world data are very interesting.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Camrelizumab and Apatinib Shows Long-Term OS Benefit in Advanced HCC

The combination of camrelizumab and apatinib has shown long-term survival benefit in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, according to updated results from the RESCUE trial. The combination of camrelizumab and apatinib has shown long-term survival benefit in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to updated results from the RESCUE...
Cancerhealio.com

TARE proves effective as first-line treatment for HCC

Transarterial radioembolization was a well-tolerated first-line treatment among patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, according to research presented at the International Liver Congress. “The CIRSE Registry for SIR-Spheres Therapy (CIRT) was the first medical society-sponsored study to address the need for large scale prospective data on the clinical application of transarterial radioembolization...
Canceronclive.com

Tislelizumab, TTF Studies Poised to Address HCC Questions

The optimal sequence of therapies in the second- or later-line settings for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma remains unclear. The optimal sequence of therapies in the second- or later-line settings for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma remains unclear. However, 2 ongoing trials presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer of tislelizumab and Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) with sorafenib (Nexavar) could provide questions.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Hubbard on the Utility of MRD Assessment for Stage II CRC

Joleen M. Hubbard, MD, discusses the utility of minimal residual disease assessment for stage II colorectal cancer. Joleen M. Hubbard, MD, associate professor of oncology, consultant, practice chair, and vice chair, Division of Medical Oncology, Department of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, discusses the utility of minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment for stage II colorectal cancer (CRC).
Cancertargetedonc.com

Paclitaxel and GSK2636771 Combo Shows Benefit in Certain Patients with Gastric Cancer

The combination of paclitaxel and GSK2636771 showed encouraging antitumor activity and a manageable toxicity profile and in patients with PTEN-deficient advanced gastric cancer who progressed after first line chemotherapy. The combination of paclitaxel (Abraxane) and GSK2636771 showed encouraging antitumor activity and a manageable toxicity profile and in patients with PTEN-deficient...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Philippe Moreau, MD, on the Implications of Daratumumab Maintenance for Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Moreau discussed the implications of the second part of the CASSIOPEIA trial at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. CancerNetwork spoke with Philippe Moreau, MD, of the University Hospital of Nantes, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, regarding implications from part 2 of the phase 3 CASSIOPEIA trial (NCT02541383), which investigated daratumumab (Darzalex) maintenance following bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone (VTd) for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.
Healthonclive.com

Frontline Cabozantinib Plus Atezolizumab Significantly Improves PFS in Advanced HCC

The combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab was found to significantly improve progression-free survival compared with sorafenib when used in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, meeting a primary end point of the phase 3 COSMIC-312 trial. The combination of cabozantinib (Cabometyx) and atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was found to...
Healthtargetedonc.com

Cabozantinib Plus Atezolizumab Reduces Risk of Disease Progression or Death in Advanced HCC

The combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab demonstrated improvement in both progression-free and overall survival compared with sorafenib, in patients with untreated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The combination of cabozantinib (Cabometyx) and atezolizumab (Tecentriq) demonstrated improvement in both progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar), in patients with untreated...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Lenvatinib Shown to Be Superior to Sorafenib in Frontline HCC in Real-World Study

A propensity score matching analysis presented in a poster during the 2021 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer demonstrated that lenvatinib was superior to sorafenib as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. A propensity score matching analysis presented in a poster during the 2021 World Congress on Gastrointestinal...
CancerMedPage Today

MYLUNG Consortium Finds Molecular Testing Gaps in NSCLC

Results from the first phase of the MYLUNG Consortium research study in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were released by the U.S. Oncology Network, U.S. Oncology Research, and Ontada at the 2021 virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. The findings revealed significant gaps in biomarker testing.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Hwang on Considerations for Second-Line Treatment in Gastric/GEJ Cancer

Jimmy Hwang, MD, discusses considerations for second-line treatment in gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer. Jimmy Hwang, MD, medical oncologist, Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health, discusses considerations for second-line treatment in gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer. Treatment selection in the second-line setting for patients with gastric/GEJ cancer depends largely on what was given in...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Glucose variability predicts HCC in patients with diabetes

Glucose variability was an independent predictor of hepatocellular carcinoma, according to research presented at the International Liver Congress. “Diabetes mellitus is a significant risk factor for the development of HCC. Several studies have reported that diabetes increases the risk of HCC by about 2.4 to 4 times. However, there have been no studies exploring exactly which metabolic parameters can be used to estimate the risk of HCC in diabetic patients,” Jeong-Ju Yoo, SoonChunHyang University School of Medicine, said. “Recently, glucose variability (GV) has attracted attention as a prognostic tool in diabetic patients alongside traditional tools such as HbA1c.”