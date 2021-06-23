Milk protein could help boost blueberries' healthfulness

Most guys can probably attest to knowing that vegetables are healthy and that it’s important to eat a wide range of them daily to provide your body with vital nutrients. After all, one of the earliest memories of parental advice that many of us can recall is some sort of dinner table stare down in which a parent or guardian said, “You have to eat your vegetables!” Though it was probably met with sighs of protest at the time, it’s good advice: Vegetables offer essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and provide fiber for healthy digestion and gut health. Moreover, the prebiotic fiber in vegetables support the bacteria in your gut, which are key players in helping you digest and absorb nutrients, fend off pathogens, and prevent systemic inflammation.