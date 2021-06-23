Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Milk protein could help boost blueberries' healthfulness

By American Chemical Society
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePairing blueberry pie with a scoop of ice cream is a nice summer treat. Aside from being tasty, this combination might also help people take up more of the superfruit's nutrients, such as anthocyanins. Researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry show that α-casein, a protein found in cow's milk, helped rats absorb more blueberry anthocyanins and their byproducts, boosting accessibility to these good-for-you nutrients.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Protein#Blueberries#Food Drink#Acs#Capcasin#Capsicate#Pharmacokinetic Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Foods To Eat for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

A balanced, nourishing diet is key to losing weight, but when it comes to stubborn belly fat, there's one specific food group that can be particularly troublesome: Refined carbohydrates. Also known as "simple carbs," these foods have been stripped of their fiber and nutrients—so they do very little good, but can do a lot of harm.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Mens Journal

Should You Take a Probiotic? The Best Probiotic for Men

Just a few years ago, probiotics seemed like a strange and foreign concept. Now research on the microbiome has exploded — science tells us having a diversity of microorganisms in the gut enhances immunity, digestion, and other aspects of health — and these beneficial bacteria have become a hot commodity. Probiotic supplements are currently a $1.7 billion U.S. industry, according to Euromonitor International, and New Hope Networks projects they’ll increase to $2.5 billion by 2018. Companies are taking the trend to the bank, too, adding probiotics to their cold-brew coffees, kale chips, granola, and even frozen burritos.
Lifestyleglamourmagazine.co.uk

17 best vegan protein powders to help meet your recommended protein intake (that even non-vegans will love)

While protein powders were once the preserve of bodybuilders and hardcore athletes, they’re now part and parcel of practically every gym-goer’s arsenal – vegans included. In fact, vegan protein powders are just as common as their animal-derived counterparts, running the gamut from pea to sunflower seed and soy. Put it this way: how many plant-based protein powder options do you reckon you’d have found circa five years ago? And now? See.
Nutritiontechnologynetworks.com

"Superfruit" Nutrient Uptake May Be Boosted by Dairy Protein

Pairing blueberry pie with a scoop of ice cream is a nice summer treat. Aside from being tasty, this combination might also help people take up more of the “superfruit’s” nutrients, such as anthocyanins. Researchers reporting in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry show that α-casein, a protein found in cow’s milk, helped rats absorb more blueberry anthocyanins and their byproducts, boosting accessibility to these good-for-you nutrients.
NutritionPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

17 of the Best Foods for Your Gut Health

First there was Atkins diet, then keto, and a range of raw and other dietary fads. These days, gut health is all the rage. And the best way to take care of the good microorganisms in the gut, according to doctors and research, is to nourish them with healthy foods. The word “bacteria” usually has […]
Food & Drinkstechnologynetworks.com

Potatoes and Rice Could Provide a Whey Alternative for Protein Shakes

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, is the first to show potato and rice proteins can be just as effective at managing your appetite and can help better manage blood glucose levels and reduce spikes in insulin compared to whey protein. During the study the blood metabolic response of...
AgricultureBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Do your kids refuse veggies? A tip from a new study could help

Brussels sprouts and peas. My kids love them now, but there was a time when they unleashed every ounce of their creative energy to avoid eating them. I'm telling you, they were clever. Had I known then what researchers from Penn State University know now about how to get kids to eat more veggies, dinner time with peas and Brussels sprouts would have been a bit different.
Nutritionarcamax.com

Quinn on Nutrition: More about vitamin K2

Ann K., who reads this column in the Monterey Herald, writes:. "Dear Barbara, I read your column on vitamin K. I am a 75-year-old woman who takes warfarin daily because of an arterial clot. I have been told not to take vitamin K. Here is my question: Can I take vitamin K2 for bone health and not worry about it having an adverse impact on my INR or causing clotting? Thanks for your response."
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Milk protein may act as effective delivery vehicle for blueberry nutrients

A protein found in cow’s milk, may help boost the accessibility of nutrients found in blueberry anthocyanins and their by-products, according to a group of China-based researchers. Based on study findings, the team strongly believe the α-casein protein could promote the absorption of blueberry anthocyanins and their metabolites in the...
Food & DrinksMindBodyGreen

5 Ways To Add Protein To Your Fruit Salad This BBQ Season

Ever since I was young, fruit salads were my favorite part of any barbecue or backyard bash. A huge bowl of fruit? Sign me up—no burgers needed here. As I've gotten older and become more conscious of making sure my diet stays balanced, fruit salads have remained a firm favorite, but now I try to think about ways to elevate the simple mix. By adding only one or two ingredients more than just fruit, you can take this classic side and turn it into a more complete dish.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

The 12 Healthiest Vegetables to Eat

Most guys can probably attest to knowing that vegetables are healthy and that it’s important to eat a wide range of them daily to provide your body with vital nutrients. After all, one of the earliest memories of parental advice that many of us can recall is some sort of dinner table stare down in which a parent or guardian said, “You have to eat your vegetables!” Though it was probably met with sighs of protest at the time, it’s good advice: Vegetables offer essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and provide fiber for healthy digestion and gut health. Moreover, the prebiotic fiber in vegetables support the bacteria in your gut, which are key players in helping you digest and absorb nutrients, fend off pathogens, and prevent systemic inflammation.
Nutritionhelloglow.co

A Nutritionist Explains: The Best Plant-Based Protein Sources

Protein, protein everywhere! It’s true; protein is involved in virtually every single cell and process in our body. From rebuilding tissue and muscle, producing hormones and enzymes, maintaining immune and digestive health, providing a source of energy and cell structure to the growth of our hair, skin, and nails, protein is key.
WorkoutsGear Patrol

5 Vegan Protein Powders Top Fitness Trainers Swear By

Whey isolate (a dairy product) has long been the most popular type of protein powder. It has years and years of scientific research backing up its numerous recovery benefits. For those looking to refuel their body with proteins that will help build lean muscle, whey protein powder is usually the go-to option. Its relatively wide availability helps as well. Stop by Target, and there’s a good chance most of the protein products on the shelves are going to be derived from whey isolate.
Fitnessagnetwest.com

Health Bite: Protein and Fat Loss

Fitness buffs have long considered protein as the king of all macronutrients. Hi, I’m Rachel Eslick with your AgNet West Health Bite and today we’re taking a closer look at protein’s impact on metabolism and weight loss. A quick review of the three main macronutrients – carbohydrates, protein, and fat....
greenmedinfo.com

Cocoa and unripe banana flour beverages improve anthropometric and biochemical markers in overweight women.

Cocoa and unripe banana flour beverages improve anthropometric and biochemical markers in overweight women: A randomised double-blind study. Fernanda Laurides Ribeiro de Oliveira Lomeu, Camilla Ribeiro Vieira, Flávia Della Lucia, Sandra Maria Oliveira Moraes Veiga, Hércia Stampini Duarte Martino, Roberta Ribeiro Silva. Article Affiliation:. Fernanda Laurides Ribeiro de Oliveira Lomeu.
Weight Lossdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Easy Ways to Boost Your Protein Intake

Protein has been — and still is — a big buzzword in the word of nutrition. It seems like we can’t get enough of this nutrient — literally. High-protein diets are touted as the path to achieve health outcomes such as weight loss, muscle building, appetite control, and, of course, blood sugar control. There are definitely benefits to making sure you’re getting enough protein. But what IS enough protein? And what are some ways to get enough in your diet?
Agriculturemauinow.com

Health Dept. Embargoes Unpasteurized Goat Milk from Pet and Food Stores

Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch inspectors are visiting pet supply stores and food retailers throughout the state and issuing cease and desist notices to those engaged in the illegal sale of unpasteurized goat milk. An embargo on raw milk products, which are not safe for human consumption, is...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Mushrooms Stuffed with Bacon and Spinach

Little nuggets of bacon with chopped spinach, garlic, and crisp, golden breadcrumbs make a delicious stuffing for oven-baked mushrooms. They can be served straight from the oven, or prepared ahead of them and served at room temperature. Ideal for the holidays, these mushrooms stuffed with bacon and spinach are so delicious that your family will love them! Here is the recipe: