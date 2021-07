Amazon Prime Day face mask deals may seem less of a dire necessity this year since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people — with several states and local governments loosening or eliminating mask mandates in response. However, masks are still required on public transit and in healthcare settings. Plus, there’s a contingent of the population that intends to keep wearing masks to protect themselves from catching or passing COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses. Regardless, it’s not a bad idea to have a spare mask or two on hand just in case you need it, so take a look at this year’s Prime Day deals for face masks before they’re gone. It is the final day of this year’s Amazon Prime Day event and things are going to go pretty fast.