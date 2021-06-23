Cancel
Stack Overflow launches sub-communities for developer engagement and data

By Paul Sawers
VentureBeat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper-focused Q&A platform Stack Overflow has launched a new product called Collectives, branded communities where companies can organize and centralize discussions around broad topics, interact directly with developers who use their technologies, and glean data and insights around engagement and common questions. Collectives are a little like subreddits, Reddit’s community-focused...

venturebeat.com
#Stack Overflow#Google Cloud#The Stack#Q A#Collectives#Teams#Intercom#Siemens#Venturebeat Venturebeat
