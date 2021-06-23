Stack Overflow launches sub-communities for developer engagement and data

Events have become an essential piece of modern reactive systems. Indeed, events can be used to communicate from one service to another, trigger out-of-band processing, or send a payload to a service like Kafka. The problem is that event publishers may express event messages in any number of different ways, regardless of content. For example, some messages are payloads in JSON format to serialize and deserialize messages by application. Other applications use binary formats such as Avro and Protobuf to transport payloads with metadata. This is an issue when building an event-driven architecture that aims to easily integrate external systems and reduce the complexity of message transmission.