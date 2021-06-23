Quick glaze transforms chicken

"Tofu is bland" or "Can you really make tofu taste good?" is what I hear all the time when I tell people I love tofu. While a block of tofu may not look exciting, it is. You just need the proper preparation and seasoning. Tofu is made from one of my favorite humble ingredients, the soybean. This bean is mighty! Why? It can turn into soy milk, tofu, yuba, and much more. Tofu comes in different forms, from silken to firm. The difference between them is the water content: The softer the tofu, the higher the water content is, and vice versa. There are so many ways to prepare tofu: baked, steamed, boiled, fried…. Today, you'll learn how to air fry the tofu using the freeze-and-thaw method for that extra spongy and chewy texture. Note: The frozen tofu will take about 1 day to thaw in the fridge, so plan ahead. This way of preparing the tofu is similar to my Crispy Tofu Katsu, but it uses a different coating; instead of crunchy panko, a simple flour-and-water batter yields a delightful crust. Once they are air fried, tofu sticks get tossed in a spicy, sweet gochujang glaze inspired by the popular Korean fried chicken recipe from Maangchi. This sauce is finger-licking good and has all the components I love: sweet and salty, with a touch of tang. It's a great recipe for tofu lovers and skeptics alike.