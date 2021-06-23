Matilda Jr. opens at BLT this week

The Bainbridge Little Theatre Summer Class Act workshop performance of Matilda Jr., the Musical will open Thursday, evening at 7 p.m. The story is based on Roald Dahl’s Tony award winning musical and tells the story of a young girl named Matilda Wormwood, (played by Brynlee Martin) who is a creative, imaginative girl. That helps her deal with an uncaring and overbearing home life, as well as a school headmistress who looks for trouble in every thing she and the other students do.