Houston, TX

HCA Houston Healthcare recruiting, expanding Houston footprint amid pandemic recovery

By Chris Mathews
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 10 days ago
As the Covid-19 pandemic wanes, HCA Houston Healthcare is eyeing growth in the Bayou City market. Troy Villarreal, president of HCA Houston Healthcare, leads the Houston region's second-largest health system by beds, according to Houston Business Journal research. He also oversees HCA's hospital locations in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley, which saw high levels of Covid-19 patients during the height of the pandemic in Texas last summer. More than a year since the beginning of the outbreak, the job treating Covid-19 patients is still not over, Villarreal said.

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

