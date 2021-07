A number of German clubs will light up their stadia in rainbow colours during Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 game between Germany and Hungary.The move comes as a response to Uefa blocking a request from Munich mayor Dieter Reiter to illuminate the Allianz Arena as the government body believes it has a “political context”.The home grounds of FC Cologne, Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt will all take part.Others are showing solidarity in different ways: Mainz’ stadium only lights up in red and white so they will do that while Werder Bremen have put up Pride flags outside...