Hey MLB, it's time to get a grip! Stop making pitchers out to be the villains

It's OK, Max. We're all mad here. MLB's worst-kept secret is that pitchers have been using sticky stuff to get a grip on baseballs for almost as long as baseballs have been thrown, and hitters have generally been OK with it. It wasn't until Rob Manfred and the rest of the braintrust in the MLB offices decided that offense was down (part of it is their own doing, after all) did it turned out to be a real issue.