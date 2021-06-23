Cancel
Hey MLB, it's time to get a grip! Stop making pitchers out to be the villains

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's OK, Max. We're all mad here. MLB's worst-kept secret is that pitchers have been using sticky stuff to get a grip on baseballs for almost as long as baseballs have been thrown, and hitters have generally been OK with it. It wasn't until Rob Manfred and the rest of the braintrust in the MLB offices decided that offense was down (part of it is their own doing, after all) did it turned out to be a real issue.

Gerrit Cole
Rob Manfred
Joe Girardi
