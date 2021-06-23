Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeff Bezos

My Turn: The ontology of unintended consequences

Recorder
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterpreting the news, coming to conclusions based on facts or one’s reading of the facts should at least try to maintain some level of scrutiny. One might disagree in some way, but there’s an attempt to keep the nature of its facts intact. Interpolating the news is the tool of those wishing to alter our perceptions of events and thus the facts surrounding them. Epistemological gymnastics, or fiddling with our understanding of truth, doggedly shadows our forward march. In plain terms, false facts can twist our perceptions often without our knowledge or recognition.

www.recorder.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilbert And Sullivan#Unintended Consequences#Valhalla#Universe#Commonwealth
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thorstein Veblen
Person
Jeff Bezos
Related
ReligionRecorder

My Turn: Compassion and empathy

My inquiries into consciousness in religious scriptures confirmed for me that each major religion has its mystical wing, and scriptures from each such wing describe a state of pure consciousness having no content. This commonality in such diverse settings changed my attitude toward finding intimations of truth in scripture. I...
Sciencemyheraldreview.com

Brain Matters: I Kant even

You chose not to flip off the person who purposefully cut in front of you in traffic, left a sizable tip for the barista and held the door for a family coming in after you. You might fancy yourself a do-gooder, maybe not as good as Mother Teresa, but you still try to do the right thing. Most humans do; in fact, we are programmed and socially enforced to do so. From the more apparent standards of laws to the less explicit evolutionary value, humans have an innate propensity for cooperation and altruism.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Consequences of Emotional Incontinence

Focusing on your emotions does not enhance self-knowledge or make you feel better. Instead, if you feel bad, be kind to others and divert your attention. Venting emotions does not help reduce them; on the contrary, it strengthens them. Emotions narrow your scope, so don’t rely on them, and wait...
ReligionConcord Monitor

My Turn: Love is a divisive concept

When my students read Martin Luther King’s essay “Love, Law, and Civil Disobedience,” they’re surprised to find that love is a complicated concept. Love is not a feeling, which is why King said he’s glad Jesus didn’t ask us to “like” one another. It’s hard to like people who make you angry and afraid.
PoliticsBoston Globe

The trouble with independence

This weekend, Americans will honor the day our forefathers threw off the colonial yoke of the British and began our experiment in self-governance. Of course we should celebrate: Freedom is a foundational requisite for all our inalienable rights. But is it possible we’ve taken the cult of independence too far?
SocietyRecorder

My Turn: Keep young

How do we keep young? Age is not a number, it’s an attitude. Some people are old at 20, others are young at 80. We become old when we stop growing, and growing isn’t simply reaching our maximum height. It’s living and growing in our knowledge, interactions with people, and the world around us. It’s being a lifetime scout.
SocietyConcord Monitor

My Turn: CRT and the process of assessment

I’m looking for some answers from the critics of Critical Race Theory (CRT). I want very much to understand what they find so objectionable, so “divisive,” about CRT that they would ban it and a broad expanse of race-based assessment and dialogue. First, a matter of terminology. Some people imagine...
ProtestsColumbian

Letter: Insurrection has consequences

Exactly what is an insurrection? The dictionary defines it as “a rising or rebellion of citizens against their government, usually manifested by acts of violence. Under federal law, it is a crime to incite, assist, or engage in such conduct against the United States.”. Our country is still reeling from...
ScienceConcord Monitor

My Turn: Four entanglements about how we might avoid environmental doom

For most of human evolution, the cosmic forces of the universe were magical, beyond our feeble understanding. We were humble and kept our heads down, acutely aware that we were the lowest denominator in a vast galactic mystery. Unfortunately, over the last few hundred years, we humans have become smug and arrogant, thinking we are lords and masters of planet Earth, which will be our downfall because of the climate crisis we are causing. Today, I want to write about four entanglements that give me hope about how we might regain that sense of awe while avoiding environmental doom.
ChinaRecorder

My Turn: Pick your poison

What brand of oppressive government do you want? Taxing those who didn’t participate in a government system such as Obamacare. Being entitled to the labor and products others produce, such as health care and baking cakes. Are they stepping stones to things like banning firearms with misleading legislation like “a safe communities act” or eliminating your freewill and dictate your job path based on your skills.
Portland, MEConcord Monitor

My Turn: Covert racism is still racism

I started out enjoying the piece from Robert Clegg (Monitor, 6/13) regarding the positive attitude he was raised with regarding the American melting pot. It reflected values I was raised with and ostensibly shared by the community in Portland, Maine in the 1950s to 1960s. However, was it real?. When...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Bill criminalizes right to protest wrongs, injustice

In this country, any gathering in defiance of this government is liable to be met with indiscriminate force, no matter how peacefully people show up. Vigils for our fallen brothers and sisters have been bombarded with gas canisters and rubber bullets, just like full-scale protests and rallies, marked by media and politicians as unnecessary, dangerous, and menacing. North Carolina’s current anti-riot laws fall in line with this sentiment, and House Bill 805 would continue the trend.
Americasktbb.com

Truth about the media.

The Reuters Institute just released a survey of 92,000 news consumers in 46 countries and here’s the headline. Just 29 percent of consumers trust the media in the United States, placing U.S. media dead last in the world. According to Reuters more consumers trust the media in Nigeria and Columbia than they do in the United States.
Religionmadison

Catholic policies lead to abortion -- Paula Dail

As a Catholic, I was disappointed but not surprised to hear Bishop Donald Hying publicly favor the Catholic Church’s efforts to withhold communion from pro-choice Catholic politicians. It continually amazes me that the church’s middle managers, which is what bishops are, refuse to acknowledge that the most effective way to...
Politicsgoodmenproject.com

Government Can Be Collaborative

I’m a PhD student studying collaborative approaches to governance, comparing them to more typically combative approaches in our representative democracy. Here’s what I’ve learned:. People tend to frame their arguments in universal terms (“What I want is best for everyone”). It sounds more convincing to say, “We should do what...
Religionelizabethton.com

Those proclaiming Biblical truths censored

The Bible says in 2 Timothy 3 that in the last days people would “resist the truth.” Also in 2bTimothy 4 “And they shall turn away their ears from truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” One of the most emphasized virtues in the Bible is to love the truth and tell the truth. We are commanded “Speak the truth to one another” (Zechariah 8) and promised whoever “speaks truth in his heart” will be blessed and live with God (Psalms 15). Jesus declared “I am… the truth” (John 14). Paul’s question from Galatians 4, “Am I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth?” has become an accurate descriptor for a large segment of today’s culture. This is true with social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, who more than ever regularly ban or block users for sharing Biblical truth.
Family RelationshipsNewsTimes

Far more adults don't want children than previously thought

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jennifer Watling Neal, Michigan State University and Zachary Neal, Michigan State University. (THE CONVERSATION) Fertility rates in the United States have plunged to record lows, and this could be related to the fact that...
Environmenthappyherald.com

DEAR EARTH TALK:

What are the best Instagram feeds to follow lately if I’m into environmental activism and fighting climate change?. It’s amazing how dominant Instagram has become in the world of social media. Eco-advocates would be remiss to not make use of it to raise awareness and spur action on behalf of the planet.