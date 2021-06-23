My Turn: The ontology of unintended consequences

The Bible says in 2 Timothy 3 that in the last days people would “resist the truth.” Also in 2bTimothy 4 “And they shall turn away their ears from truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” One of the most emphasized virtues in the Bible is to love the truth and tell the truth. We are commanded “Speak the truth to one another” (Zechariah 8) and promised whoever “speaks truth in his heart” will be blessed and live with God (Psalms 15). Jesus declared “I am… the truth” (John 14). Paul’s question from Galatians 4, “Am I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth?” has become an accurate descriptor for a large segment of today’s culture. This is true with social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, who more than ever regularly ban or block users for sharing Biblical truth.