My Turn: The ontology of unintended consequences
Interpreting the news, coming to conclusions based on facts or one's reading of the facts should at least try to maintain some level of scrutiny. One might disagree in some way, but there's an attempt to keep the nature of its facts intact. Interpolating the news is the tool of those wishing to alter our perceptions of events and thus the facts surrounding them. Epistemological gymnastics, or fiddling with our understanding of truth, doggedly shadows our forward march. In plain terms, false facts can twist our perceptions often without our knowledge or recognition.