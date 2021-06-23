Cancel
American Symphony Orchestra Performing at Opus 40 on June 24

By max weissman
NYS Music
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 24 at 5 pm at the beautiful sculpture park and museum Opus 40, a wind sextet showcasing acclaimed musicians from the American Symphony Orchestra will offer Winds Among the Trees, a program of rarely-heard classical music that will immerse the audience in a sprawling landscape. The concert will include works by Carl Maria von Weber and Matyas Seiber and explore the evolution of the wind sextet in the 19th and 20th centuries.

