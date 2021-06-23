Dave Chappelle and the Foo Fighters Cover Radiohead’s Creep at MSG’s Reopening
New York City was among the hardest-hit cities by the Covid pandemic. They got it earlier than most, doctors initially had no idea how to treat it and it was before masks were mandatory. The city is beginning to reopen, and the first full capacity, sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic arenas in America? Dad Rock king Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters, along with a cameo by one of the greatest comedians of all-time, Dave Chappelle.www.thedad.com