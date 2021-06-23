Cancel
Dave Chappelle and the Foo Fighters Cover Radiohead’s Creep at MSG’s Reopening

By Mark Chalifoux
The Dad
 10 days ago
New York City was among the hardest-hit cities by the Covid pandemic. They got it earlier than most, doctors initially had no idea how to treat it and it was before masks were mandatory. The city is beginning to reopen, and the first full capacity, sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic arenas in America? Dad Rock king Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters, along with a cameo by one of the greatest comedians of all-time, Dave Chappelle.

The Dad

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it's a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn't always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we're up for the challenge. We're not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We're here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we'll drop some knowledge but mostly we're here to have a good time. We're not always talking about parenting. We're not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor's garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren't the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

