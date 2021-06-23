Orange County Pizzeria Owner Allegedly Hurled Racial Slur at Customer
The alleged incident took place on Father's Day in Goshen, New York and was caught on video. A 54-year-old woman is accusing the owner of Village Pizza in Goshen, of hurling a racial slur at her during an argument at the popular pizza shop on Sunday. Esther Garcia, claims that owner Jon Paul Brancato, called her the N-word, along with many other racially insensitive remarks during a disagreement about the order she placed at the pizzeria.hudsonvalleycountry.com