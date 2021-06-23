Cancel
Goshen, NY

Orange County Pizzeria Owner Allegedly Hurled Racial Slur at Customer

By CJ McIntyre
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 10 days ago
The alleged incident took place on Father's Day in Goshen, New York and was caught on video. A 54-year-old woman is accusing the owner of Village Pizza in Goshen, of hurling a racial slur at her during an argument at the popular pizza shop on Sunday. Esther Garcia, claims that owner Jon Paul Brancato, called her the N-word, along with many other racially insensitive remarks during a disagreement about the order she placed at the pizzeria.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Historic: Man Jailed For Selling Drugs That Killed Ulster Man

A New Jersey man is heading to prison for selling drugs that killed a Hudson Valley man. On Monday, Ulster County Court Judge Bryan E. Rounds sentenced Jamal Thompson, of Paterson, New Jersey, to state prison for 4 to 8 years. Thompson pleaded guilty to manslaughter, stemming from an incident where the sale of fentanyl/heroin resulted in the death of a 35-year-old resident of Ulster County.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Helicopter Crash in Hudson Valley Injures 2

A helicopter crash near trees and power lines in the Hudson Valley sent two people to the hospital. On Friday around 9 a.m., a helicopter crashed near Swan Lake in Sullivan County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA confirmed a McDonnell Douglas 500 helicopter crashed near Swan Lake during an inspection of power lines in Sullivan County. The helicopter crashed among trees and power lines.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Is the Safest State for Teenage Drivers

Another example of New York being a great place to live, and drive. The great state of New York seems to show up at the top of "best of" lists for some unflattering things a lot of times but today it's at the top of a list that we should be proud of, especially if you have a teenage driver in your life. of the wrong reasons a lot of times.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Woman Files Lawsuit Over ‘Fraudulent’ Fudge Pretzels

A popular snack food item has become the target of a lawsuit filed by a Hudson Valley woman who's claiming fraud. Jessica Spurck of Poughkeepsie says she's been lied to and she's not taking it. Unlike the lawsuit filed against KFC by a Hopewell Junction woman five years ago, this one looks like it may have some actual merit. In 2016 Anna Wurtzburger from Hopewell Junction hired a lawyer after having a disappointing meal at KFC. While that lawsuit became a punchline on late-night TV shows, this one takes aim at how far companies are pushing the limits when describing what their food is actually made of.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 People Drown in Hudson Valley in 1 Day

Police are investigating after three people drowned in the Hudson Valley in less than 24 hours. On Saturday around 10:35 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a possible drowning on the Delaware River. The initial investigation...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Woman Disappeared After Shopping at Walmart

Police provided a big update about the Hudson Valley woman who made national news after she disappeared while shopping at Walmart. In late March, New York State Police asked for help in finding 29-year-old Alicia M. Kenyon from the town of Catskill. Kenyon was last seen on March 19 at the Walmart in the village of Catskill, according to New York State Police.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Hudson Valley Radio Legend Dies

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of the owner of a Hudson Valley radio station. Will Stanley, the owner of WKZE, recently passed away, according to a Facebook post by WKZE 98.1 FM. "Will Stanley, owner of WKZE. Much loved by so many, and ever so dearly missed. Thank...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning at Hudson Valley Creek

A 20 year old Town of Poughkeepsie man has died after an incident at the Wappinger Creek on Tuesday June 29th. At approximately 6:20pm, on Tuesday June 29th, The Duchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department and the Town of Wappinger Ambulance were all dispatched to the Wappinger Creek area on New Hackensack road behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park after reports of a possible drowning.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Congratulations! Hudson Valley Town has One BIG Baby

If you've never heard me talk, or write about how much I love living in the Hudson Valley before, let me explain to you why I love this area so much. We have some of the best, most giving people anywhere, FACTS! The other part of my Hudson Valley love affair is the sense of humor and creativity that so many residents have. If you don't believe me, the folks in Pawling showed it off the other day with one of the best signs I've ever seen a fire department put up in front of their firehouse.