Kalamazoo Growlers earn win with walk-off against Battle Creek Bombers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Damon Lux stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Lux had reached base twice in the game, and seven times in the series, but hadn’t faced a situation of this magnitude in his short time win a Growlers uniform. Bombers reliever Davis Burgin had walked the bases loaded, but struck out Stephen Cullen on a 3-2 slider to put the pressure on the junior from Duke. However, the Blue Devil had a plan ready.