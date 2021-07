Mr. Schroeder, who has been with German American for the entirety of his 49 years of banking industry experience, has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 1999. Mr. Schroeder has been a member of the German American Board since his appointment as the Company’s President on January 1, 1991. Mark, who has served in various corporate positions during his tenure with the Company, including senior lending officer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief executive officer, will act in a senior advisory capacity as he assumes his new role as Executive Chairman in anticipation of his expected retirement as an executive officer and active employee of the Company during the second quarter of 2022. It is expected that Mr. Schroeder will continue to serve as chairman of the Company’s Board until the completion of his current board term at the 2023 annual shareholders’ meeting.