READER LETTER: E15 is a win-win for legislators

By From John Christianson Willmar
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile partisan divisions continue to dominate the debate about our nation’s energy future, legislators in St. Paul are considering a proposal that can unite our state behind a clean, homegrown energy opportunity. By incentivizing fuel stations to offer higher blends of biofuels and expanded E15 sales, Minnesota can fuel a more prosperous and sustainable future.

