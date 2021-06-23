READER LETTER: E15 is a win-win for legislators

“Laura’s Law might have saved my daughter’s life. I support its approval in Sacramento,” (sacbee.com, June 5) Kudos to Sacramento County for adopting Laura’s Law, which will save lives and money. Laura’s Law targets a small group of severely mentally ill treatment-refusers who are too sick to know they are sick. Such individuals cycle between repeated involuntary hospitalizations or jail until they die, usually by suicide or physical ailments they also don’t treat. They are also a group most frequently killed by law enforcement. Laura’s Law keeps them in the community and on their medications — and studies show recipients like the program. They can agree to participate, and if they begin refusing medications again, the worst that happens is they are given a choice between a three-day hospital evaluation or their meds. Most choose meds. That’s the Laura’s Law miracle.