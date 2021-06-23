Automated Financial Systems Announces Changes to its Executive Leadership
EXTON, PA — Automated Financial Systems, Inc. this week announced the following organizational changes effective June 16, 2021: Richard Bare has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. Melissa Hofer has been named as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Jeff Baldyga has been named as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. John Shain, the current President, has retired effective June 16, 2021.www.mychesco.com