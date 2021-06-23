Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exton, PA

Automated Financial Systems Announces Changes to its Executive Leadership

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 10 days ago

EXTON, PA — Automated Financial Systems, Inc. this week announced the following organizational changes effective June 16, 2021: Richard Bare has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. Melissa Hofer has been named as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Jeff Baldyga has been named as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. John Shain, the current President, has retired effective June 16, 2021.

www.mychesco.com
Community Policy
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Exton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Counsel#Afs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Title Alliance Unveils Refresh of Digital Presence with New Online Hubs

MEDIA, PA — Title Alliance, Ltd., a nationwide family of affiliated title insurance agencies, launched new online hubs this month – featuring the rollout of revitalized corporate and careers websites to highlight its leading title and escrow services. The refreshed digital presence comes as Title Alliance is experiencing rapid growth within its Family of Companies.
Wayne, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

CI Financial Enters PA with Acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors

WAYNE, PA — CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) has announced an agreement to acquire Radnor Financial Advisors, a comprehensive wealth and investment management firm serving primarily high-net-worth families in the Greater Philadelphia region. Radnor, based in Wayne, Pa., brings approximately $2.6 billion to CI’s fast-growing U.S. registered investment...
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

LGBTQ+ Consumers Aim High With Retirement Savings Goals, Says New Lincoln Financial Study

RADNOR, PA — LGBTQ+ Americans have big goals when it comes to retirement. According to Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) 2021 Retirement Power® Study, LGBTQ+ respondents feel they should save a higher median amount of their annual salary for retirement — 20% — when compared to the broader population at 15%. LGBTQ+ respondents are also more likely to have increased their retirement plan contribution rate in the last year (31% of LGBTQ+ consumers took this action vs. 23% of the broader population) and almost half (45%) of LGBTQ+ consumers said they followed the performance of their investments more closely last year.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

assisTek Announces the Launch of Its Next Generation Platform for Clinical Trials

DOYLESTOWN, PA — assisTek has announced the release of the next generation of its electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform. Fully cloud-based, the updated platform includes enhancements for patients, clinical teams, sponsors, and contract research organizations (CROs). It is electronic, secure, and in alignment with best practices for collection of clinical outcomes.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Is Flexible Work Here to Stay?

PHILADELPHIA, PA — With U.S. coronavirus infections at their lowest levels since the onset of the pandemic, more Americans are making their long-anticipated return to the office. Over the course of the pandemic most companies adopted remote working to creatively combat the challenges presented by quarantines and other COVID-19 related precautions.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Johnson, Kendall & Johnson Awarded 2021 Cyber Risk Retail Broking Team of the Year

NEWTOWN, PA — Johnson, Kendall & Johnson announced that they won the 2021 Cyber Risk Award for Retail Broking Team from Advisen, a provider of data, media and technology solutions for the commercial property and casualty insurance market. Selected by client and industry peer nominations, this award recognizes top performing insurance professionals and teams that offer innovative solutions to protect from cyber liability.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Advantexe Partners with SVEE to Offer Innovative Business Simulation

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in business simulation-centric training solutions and Silicon Valley Executive Education (SVEE), an Executive Education solution provider, this week announced a partnership to provide a new business simulation learning experience focused on understanding the dynamics of a Software as a Service (SaaS) based business.
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Cantaloupe, Inc. Added to US Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) this week announced that the Company has been added as a member of the Russell 2000® Index, effective June 28, 2021. Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, for Cantaloupe, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Cabaletta Bio Appoints Scott Brun, M.D. to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA) recetnly announced the appointment of veteran biopharmaceutical leader, Scott Brun, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Brun has over 20 years of wide-ranging drug development and business development experience, including his time as Vice President and Head of Pharmaceutical Development at AbbVie Inc., or AbbVie, and the predecessor company, Abbott Laboratories, and Head of AbbVie Ventures, a corporate venture fund responsible for investment opportunities.
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Galera Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Avasopasem

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) recently announced the completion of enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. This achievement has triggered a $37.5 million milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Safeguard Scientifics Update on Bright Health Group

RADNOR, PA — Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) this week announced an update to the fair value of its ownership interest in Bright Health Group, a leading national high-growth integrated healthcare platform. On June 23, 2021, Bright Health completed an initial public offering, which included the conversion of its preferred...
Paoli, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Taurus Private Markets Raises $112 Million Debut Private Equity Fund

PAOLI, PA — Taurus Private Markets this week announced the final close of Taurus Private Markets Fund, LP with $112 million in capital commitments. The fund secured capital commitments from a diversified investor base including public pension plans, Taft Hartley plans, and family offices. “We are incredibly fortunate to have...
ElectronicsPosted by
MyChesCo

New Vishay Intertechnology SMD HI-TMP Wet Tantalum Capacitors Save Board Space and Increase Reliability

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) this week introduced a new series of HI-TMP® surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors with high operating temperatures to +200 °C in the compact C case code. Offering a smaller size and footprint than equivalent through-hole and overmolded high temperature devices, the T24 series is designed to utilize board space more efficiently and deliver increased reliability for oil exploration and for military and aerospace radar applications.