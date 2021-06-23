Automated Financial Systems Announces Changes to its Executive Leadership

RADNOR, PA — LGBTQ+ Americans have big goals when it comes to retirement. According to Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) 2021 Retirement Power® Study, LGBTQ+ respondents feel they should save a higher median amount of their annual salary for retirement — 20% — when compared to the broader population at 15%. LGBTQ+ respondents are also more likely to have increased their retirement plan contribution rate in the last year (31% of LGBTQ+ consumers took this action vs. 23% of the broader population) and almost half (45%) of LGBTQ+ consumers said they followed the performance of their investments more closely last year.