Watch Modest Mouse Perform “We Are Between” on Fallon

Cover picture for the article

Modest Mouse recorded a fecund performance for yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (June 22). In a plant-filled apartment, the group played “We Are Between” from their forthcoming LP The Golden Casket. Check it out below. Modest Mouse dropped “The Sun Hasn’t Left” last week, marking their...

