Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DBIA Gives $1.19 Million In Grants To Midwest Dairy Businesses

By Travis Cleven
WNCY
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), which is a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), is giving over $1 million to dairy farm and processor entrepreneurs and existing dairy businesses. Altogether, 26 dairy entrepreneurs from five states (Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) were chosen to receive up to $50,000 each. There were 12 recipients from Wisconsin, totaling $550,000.

wncy.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farms#Business Innovation#Dbia#Wcma#Cdr#Llc#Iowa Concept Processing#Minnesota Country#Iowa Deerland Dairy#Goodsport Nutrition#Family Cheese#Monroe Farmers#Wisconsin Tuls Dairy#Dari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Small Businesscwcolumbus.com

$155 million in grant money available for businesses impacted by pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is grant money available to help some of Ohio's hardest hit businesses, those struggling because of the pandemic. "And one of those targeted areas is helping small businesses recover because we know particularly in the hospitality sector those businesses were hit the hardest," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. " And anyone who can demonstrate the pandemic affected their bottom line who is a small business is eligible for these grants".
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA to invest $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry

The US Department of Agriculture is providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in ten targeted states. Available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the funding will help producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate climate change.
Agricultureagdaily.com

New awards announced for dairy’s FARM Program

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program has launched an awards program to recognize farms and FARM evaluators who demonstrate excellence in their engagement with the FARM Program. “We want to identify and congratulate those who go above and beyond with implementing FARM Program principles and values in...
Small BusinessMountain Xpress

Wells Fargo announces $3 million in grants to CDFIs to support minority-owned small businesses in North Carolina

Wells Fargo today announced $3 million in grants to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to help underserved small businesses in rural and Southern Appalachian communities manage the economic effects of COVID-19. Wells Fargo has selected Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF) and Natural Capital Investment Fund (NCIFund), which both support...
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Local businesses can now apply for grant funding, $4.5 million available

WILMINGTON ––– New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington have funneled a combined $4.5 million in funding from each government’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan to the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. In turn, the chamber is offering grants to local businesses in the service, hospitality, and retail sectors.
Agricultureconwaydailysun.com

USDA opens applications for grants to help rural businesses

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it is accepting applications for grants to establish and operate Agriculture Innovation Centers. USDA is making $7.4 million available under the Agriculture Innovation Center Program. Agriculture Innovation Centers may use the grants to provide technical assistance to help agricultural producers develop and market value-added agricultural products using a variety of options, except joint marketing efforts. The centers may provide the following types of assistance:
Small Businessperrytribune.com

New business grants available

Application for four new state business grants opened Tuesday, June 29. Any given business can apply for only one of these programs, so businesses that may fit more than one should determine which one is the best for their business and apply for that one. Applications for all of these...
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough EDC discusses grants for dentist office, Dairy Queen

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Economic Development Committee recently approved a $5,000 grant for Smileland Pediatric Dentistry to expand its business by adding a nitrous system to help treat patients. The business is located in 9 West Plaza, where a prior dental establishment was previously housed. Member Fred Lonardo also explained...
Valparaiso, INindiana105.com

Valparaiso Launches “Valpo Invests in Business” Grant Program

To further support its small business community, the City of Valparaiso says it has launched a $300,000 grant program to provide qualifying small businesses with working capital, continuing operations and remote work. The Valpo Invests in Business (VIB) grant was designed to help businesses to maintain operations and retain their workforce, with a priority for low- to moderate-income jobs. Applications will be accepted for a limited time beginning Wednesday June 16, 2021. The City worked to create this program by securing a grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) with additional support from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. “We truly value our small businesses and recognize that they are the backbone of our community. We pursued these grant funds to do all we can to support Valparaiso’s small businesses,” said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy. “These grants are a direct incentive to help small businesses remain in operation and keep their workers on the payroll,” Murphy said. The maximum grant per business is $10,000. Funds may be used for payroll costs, inventory, rent or mortgage, property taxes or insurance, utilities, equipment lease or to support remote work. For information on criteria and deadline to apply and more visit the Economic Development page at Valpo.us or businesses may search “VIB grant” at Valpo.us .
Real Estaterebusinessonline.com

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business magazine covers news and trends related to affordable, workforce & mixed-income housing — including development and design, investment, operations, and financing. This regional news publication features news briefs highlighting the latest sales/acquisitions, new project announcements and loan closings, as well as company news, such...
Delavan, WIJanesville Gazette

Delavan student receives $3,000 grant for agriculture business

Ben Acheson of Delavan received a $3,000 grant from the Wayne Wackerlin Memorial Fund. The grant will be used to expand his Acheson Agriculture LLC business, which he started in 2017. Acheson Agriculture specializes in the production of small square hay and straw bales. Acheson is one of five recipients...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Research Supports Dairy’s Net Zero Initiative with $10 Million Grant

The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research recently awarded a $10 million grant supporting U.S. dairy’s Net Zero Initiative. Announced last Thursday, the funding will support a six-year project titled “Dairy Soil and Water Regeneration.”. The project focuses on building soil health to reduce greenhouse gases and improving water quality,...
Fairfax County, VAFalls Church News-Press

Fairfax Co. Creates Grant Program for Hospitality Businesses

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors created PIVOT, a new grant program with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to support businesses in the hotel, food service, retail and services, and arts and culture industries. The program will provide $25 million in grants from American Rescue Plan Act funding...
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Nearly $1.5 million in hospitality business grants awarded in Fayette County

Fayette County has distributed nearly $1.5 million in grants since March to help hospitality businesses in the county recover from the impact of COVID-19. Last week, Fay-Penn Economic Development Council announced that it administered $1,464,205 from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), which was signed into law by Pennsylvania legislators in January.
Small Business953wiki.com

Grants for Small Businesses and Economic Development

Gov. Beshear recognized two exciting economic development projects that will help Kentucky continue to sprint out of the pandemic. The Governor announced that nine tech-based businesses will receive a total of $900,000 in state funds through the commonwealth's nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Funds Program, which supports high-paying jobs and tech development in Kentucky. The matching grants will complement $4.77 million in federal SBIR/STTR funding the businesses will collectively receive. For more information, see the full release.
EconomySheridan Media

Business Ready Community Grant Rules Now Final

The Wyoming Business Council has announced that new rules for the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program have been promulgated and can be found on the Secretary of State’s Administrative Rules page at rules.wyo.gov. Additional details about the BRC program are available on the WBC’s website at wyomingbusiness.org/brc. For...
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin tourism, entertainment businesses to share $140M grants

Some local fire departments are trained in urban search and rescue. There are concerns this summer about kids having supplies in the fall. Sam Duell of Duell Financial Strategies offers steps everyone can take to get on a better financial footing. Updated: 4 hours ago. People in Green Bay and...