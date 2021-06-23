Cancel
Dana Inc’s Stock Fell 13% In The Last Week, Will It Rebound?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana Inc (NYSE: DAN), a supplier of axles, driveshafts, transmissions, sealing, digital equipment and others for conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, saw its stock fall by 10% in the last twenty-one days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1.3% over the last twenty-one trading days. The company saw its stock fall after they announced that they withdrew the filing with German regulators with respect to the previously announced acquisition by Dana of a portion of Modine’s light-vehicle thermal business due to concerns raised by the German regulators. They intend to submit the revised transaction to authorities in Germany once a definitive agreement is reached between the companies. The stock further suffered as the market fell as the Fed moved up its rate hike timeline due to inflationary concerns. Now, is DAN stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 51% chance of a rise in DAN stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Dana Inc’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

