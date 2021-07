I think we all tend to feel a little stuck sometimes, particularly when things don’t seem to be going the way they should, and we can’t seem to make sense of it all. This can mean different things to different people, such as being unable to find the right words, wanting to be somewhere you can’t be, or getting creative to find solutions that can help us adapt to change. For me, art imitates life. As a writer, I am creating and communicating each day using written and spoken words; however, sometimes, I feel stuck just like everybody else. That’s is where my OMG comes in handy, and like others, I look for inspiration.