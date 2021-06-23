Where to pre-order Metroid Dread standard and special edition

Apparently the most unlikely scenarios in existence can happen after all. My nation’s football/soccer team can run out a goalless draw with their age-old rivals — for only the fourth time in over a century — and Metroid, as it turns out, can indeed return to its original 2D roots. It would be so easy to proclaim it a surprise that Nintendo would reveal another new game on top of what we already have to look forward to. But then again, this startling revelation is one we’ve seen previous. To be more specific, it’s something we saw back at E3 2017. “We’re announcing Metroid Prime 4…also, here’s this other title that’ll be out later this year.” And yet, the unveiling of Metroid Dread at this year’s E3, was startling for different though still promising reasons. Metroid 5, its trailer quickly proclaimed and if you’re as devout and as passionate a long-time fan of the series as I am, that solitary number already sets off many an alarm bell. Though not one of concern or worry, but of excitement. What’s the opposite of a red flag, a green flag maybe?