Tranmere snap up defender Josh Cogley

Josh Cogley in action for Birmingham (PA Archive)

Tranmere have announced the signing of Josh Cogley on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old moves to Prenton Park having recently left Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham.

The defender told Rovers’ website: “I am absolutely buzzing, I can’t wait to get started at Tranmere Rovers and I am ready to kick on.

“I had a great chat with the manager, and he talked me through the plans, and what he wanted for the club, he explained what he wanted from me, and I really liked what he had to say.”