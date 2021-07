The Fox Now app is now no longer supported by the third-generation Apple TV, with the streaming app now only accessible on the fourth-generation Apple TV and newer models. In May, Fox said it was dropping support for the Fox Now app on the third-generation Apple TV from June 17. It appears that Fox has followed through with its announced change. First reportedon Saturday by Appleosophy, the Fox Now app is no longer accessible on the third-generation Apple TV. It also appears that previously-installed versions of the app are removed from view on the set-top box.