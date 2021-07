Featured Local Job: Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is currently accepting applications for a Supervisor of Special Education opening. Position currently available – Deadline July 8, 2021. Full-time, 10 month, permanent position (203 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification. Requires updated clearances for working in schools. Please note, a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification).