Greenfield, MA

I am an Israelite, not an Israeli

By MARY BYRNE -
Recorder
 11 days ago

As a Jewish person who opposes Israeli policy and supports Palestinian civil rights, I am horrified at the opening line of Preston Browning’s recent June 18 column. “Israelites are the world’s most greedy people?!” Does he mean “Israelis?” That kind of typo isn’t funny and shame on Editor Joan Livingston for not fixing it, but in either case that stereotype has haunted my people for centuries and was top of Hitler’s list for reasons to eliminate us. It is also objectively a lie, as the world’s greediest people are the Americans, of which both Preston and myself are members.

