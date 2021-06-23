I am an Israelite, not an Israeli

All my adult life, I have always identified myself as a Zionist, but I realize I was mistaken and should have never done so. You see Zionism is a dream of a Jewish homeland and that dream came true 73 years ago when the world voted yes on Israel. So today, I choose to identify myself as an Israeli American because though I love the U.S.A., Israel is where my soul was born and is where my soul will return one day. So, like a single person changes his relationship status from single to married. It is time for Jews to change their status from dreamer (Zionist) to dream fulfilled (Israeli American).