Royals defeat the Yankees in New York

Yesterday, the New York Yankees had one of the most embarrassing losses of the season. They lost to the Red Sox 9-2 in a shellacking that cost them to be swept by the Red Sox for the second time in the first half. The Yankees pitched poorly, and although having 7 hits in the game, only one was meaningful; Aaron Judge’s home run drove in both of the Yankees runs in the sixth inning. Generally speaking, when the Yankees don’t hit multiple home runs, they don’t win games.