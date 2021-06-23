Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Julen Lopetegui rejected Tottenham approach – Sevilla president

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0H7G_0acvu2Tz00
Julen Lopetegui (PA Archive)

Sevilla president Jose Castro says Tottenham made a “dizzying” offer to Julen Lopetegui to become their new head coach, but he is happy at the Spanish club.

Spurs’ managerial search is now in a third month as they try and find a successor for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on April 19 following a poor run of form.

They have flip-flopped between candidates over a chaotic process, holding talks with Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso, but have been unable to secure an appointment.

Incoming football managing director Fabio Paratici, who has already started work, is understood to have contacted Lopetegui about moving to north London after he guided Sevilla to Champions League qualification next season with a fourth-placed finish in La Liga.

But the Spaniard would prefer to stay in Andalusia.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, which was published on Sevilla’s official website, Castro said: “Julen rang me and told me. He said he’d received offers he’d not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.

“But he said he doesn’t forget things and that he is very motivated here. We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I’m sure he will bring much more to the club.

“You see his ability and leadership every day. Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.”

Tottenham’s players who are not involved in Euro 2020 are set to report back for pre-season training on July 5, with backroom staff due to take fitness sessions if a new manager is not appointed.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Paulo Fonseca
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Spanish#Spurs#Spaniard#Cadena Ser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Sevilla defender Kounde emerges as target for Real Madrid

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is a target for Real Madrid. Marca says Sergio Ramos' departure from Real Madrid was an eventuality the club always knew they would have to deal with, although few thought it would be in the summer of 2021, yet Kounde of Sevilla is seen as an option to replace the veteran.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool Transfer Rumour: Salzburg Star Rejects Reds’ Approach

RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka has picked up the goalscoring mantle for his club this season after Erling Haaland moved to Borussia Dortmund last year. His 34 goals in all competitions has made him a sought after commodity in this transfer window, and it looks like the Austrian giants will be losing saying good bye to another star.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Here We Go: Harry Kane transfer latest as Manchester City's £100 million bid rejected by Tottenham

Harry Kane is Manchester City's top target this summer. A dream that Pep Guardiola first put in his list of goals after losing Sergio Aguero. There is a need for a striker and the match with Kane's desire to play the Champions League is almost natural. In short, Kane absolutely wants the Champions League and Manchester City has been courting him for weeks, after learning of his desire to try a different experience.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves join West Ham in race for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri

Wolves have joined West Ham in the race for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports the 24-year-old Moroccan is wanted by both Premier League clubs. In January, the Spanish club rejected a €35m offer for the player from West Ham. Last season, En-Nesyri played all 38...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton, Sevilla target Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is attracting Premier League interest. Fanatik says Everton are eyeing up a move for Bayindir. The 23-year-old is reportedly currently attracting interest from across Europe, with Ajax and Sevilla also keen on signing him this summer. Fenerbahce reportedly do not want to sell the youngster, and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'targeting move for Sevilla star Jules Kounde' with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal also in the race for the Frenchman... as north London club 'step up talks with Nuno Espirito Santo' over manager's role

Tottenham have reportedly become the latest club to target a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Frenchman, who is said to earn roughly £73,000-a-week in Spain, is one of the most sought-after centre-backs in Europe following an impressive season for Julen Lopetegui's side. And managerless Spurs have made the...
Soccergoal.com

Toni Payne: Nigerian striker propels Sevilla past Espanyol

The Super Falcons star scored the winner as Las Rojiblancas saw off the Periquitos in Saturday’s league encounter. Toni Payne was Sevilla’s hero having found the net in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback triumph over Espanyol. With the Primera Division encounter looking destined to end in a 1-1 draw, the Nigeria women’s...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid president Florentino rejects Campos rumours

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has rejected talk of a return for Luis Campos. The former Lille sporting director has been linked with Real Madrid in a similar role this summer. But Florentino told El Transistor: "An arrival of Luis Campos? This does not correspond to reality. "There is nothing....