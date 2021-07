I think of all THE most annoying questions there are, THIS one tops them all "Hey Bromo, HOT enough for you?". I'm guessing you have had the same situation. Bismarck/Mandan has been hit early this year with some near-record heat. Immediately I think of cooling off, instant relief - and what better way to do that than to get in a kayak and drift down the river! There is a new place in town that will help you get on your way!