Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bill Would Extend Expiration Dates On Milk

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation sponsored by a local lawmaker to change how milk can be sold is one step closer to becoming law. Senate Bill 434 sponsored by Republican State Senator Elder Vogel has been approved by both the state House and Senate. Instead of the current 17-day sell-by date after pasteurization, milk...

butlerradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Expiration#Dairy#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtslocal21news.com

New law changes milk expiration date requirements

A new law will allow milk processors to provide more accurate "sell by" and "best by" dates for milk. Currently Pennsylvania requires milk to be labeled for sale within 17 days of when it was pasteurized. Act 62 will allow milk processors to apply for approval from the Department of...
Harrisburg, PAnewsitem.com

Legislation requiring government agencies to post agendas signed into law

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf this week signed Senate Bill 554 that amends the Sunshine Act to bring additional transparency and accountability to government decision making. The bill requires that government agencies make meeting agendas available to the public 24 hours in advance. Further, once the agenda has been finalized and posted, the agency may not take any official action on any item that is not listed on the notice, except in emergency situations or to consider matters that are trivial in nature.
Agriculturecranberryeagle.com

Milk date labeling bill signed into law

A bill sponsored by state Sen. Elder Vogel, R-47th, updating “sell by” and “best by” date labeling for pasteurized milk, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf and goes into effect in 30 days. Currently, the state requires milk to be labeled for sale within 17 days of pasteurization....
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Wolf signs off on revisions to Pennsylvania medical pot law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Medical marijuana patients can continue to get a three month's supply at a time, rather than one month's, under revisions to the Pennsylvania program signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill makes it easier for producers to remove contaminants such as yeast and...
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Bill would curb roadblocks

A bill designed to curb educational roadblocks for students experiencing homelessness or living in foster care garnered unanimous support in the state senate last week. Senate Bill 324, co-sponsored by state Sen. Judy Ward, would amend the Public School Code of 1949. This bill contains multiple provisions aimed at making...
Pennsylvania StateFarm and Dairy

Pennsylvania milk labeling bill heads to Gov. Wolf’s desk

A bill to change the way milk is labeled in Pennsylvania is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. Senate Bill 434, introduced by Sen. Elder Vogel, R-New Sewickley, passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives June 22. Right now, milk processed in Pennsylvania must be labeled with a “sell by” date...
Congress & Courtsklcc.org

Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Allow Higher Marijuana Taxes

The Oregon Senate voted Wednesday to advance a measure that would allow cities and counties to more-than-triple their marijuana tax, from three percent to as high as 10 percent. Supporters, including Sen. Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, said the extra revenue is needed to help pay for the cost of regulating businesses...
Congress & CourtsLancaster Farming

House Approves Milk Labeling Bill

Pennsylvania is close to relaxing one of the nation’s strictest milk labeling laws. The House of Representatives voted 201-1 on Wednesday, June 16 to allow milk processors to seek approval from the Ag Department to exceed the current 17-day sell-by window. Because the bill was amended in the House, it...
Cumberland County, PAwdac.com

Governor Gets Agri-Tourism Legislation

HARRISBURG – A bill establishing a statewide standard for agri-tourism events in PA is now before Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. House Bill 101, sponsored by Cumberland County Rep. Barb Gleim, creates the Free Standing Agri-tourisn Protection Act to provide limited civil liability protection for persons who offer agri-tourism activities on a farm and meet certain requirements. The legislation would require that farmers post multiple signs warning visitors of the risks or ask visitors to sign a waiver of liability before participating in activities. The right to sue is preserved if an owner acts in a grossly negligent manner or operates with no regard for public safety. Activites that fall under the agri-tourism umbrella include petting zoos, corn mazes, hayrides, and pick-your-own produce. As family farms look to diversify, the need is necessary to update laws to help with the promotion and protection of these unique agriculture businesses.
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Policy: New Bill Would Ban Chinese Land Ownership – DTN

It would be illegal for the Chinese government or its state-run companies to own farmland in the U.S., and land currently owned by Chinese companies would be excluded from receiving farm-program payments under an amendment added to the congressional appropriations bill on Wednesday. The House Appropriations Committee approved $26.6 billion...
Dry Ridge, KYGrant County News

Maddox bill would ban vaccine passports

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, has prefiled a bill for the 2022 Kentucky legislative session that would ban vaccine passports and prohibit employers, businesses and public entities requiring proof of vaccination. Maddox recently filed Bill Resolution 106 as the primary sponsor for next year’s General Assembly as COVID-19 cases decrease...
LawWashington Times

D.C. bill would eliminate trying minors as adults

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine introduced legislation on Wednesday aimed at changing the way minors are prosecuted in the city. The Redefinition of Child Amendment Act would require minors facing local law violations to begin their legal proceedings in family court. District law currently allows the attorney general to prosecute minors between the ages of 16 to 17 as adults for certain crimes, and a judge cannot overrule the prosecutorial decision.