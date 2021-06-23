Bill Would Extend Expiration Dates On Milk

HARRISBURG – A bill establishing a statewide standard for agri-tourism events in PA is now before Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. House Bill 101, sponsored by Cumberland County Rep. Barb Gleim, creates the Free Standing Agri-tourisn Protection Act to provide limited civil liability protection for persons who offer agri-tourism activities on a farm and meet certain requirements. The legislation would require that farmers post multiple signs warning visitors of the risks or ask visitors to sign a waiver of liability before participating in activities. The right to sue is preserved if an owner acts in a grossly negligent manner or operates with no regard for public safety. Activites that fall under the agri-tourism umbrella include petting zoos, corn mazes, hayrides, and pick-your-own produce. As family farms look to diversify, the need is necessary to update laws to help with the promotion and protection of these unique agriculture businesses.