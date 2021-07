Directly adjacent to the I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange. Prepare strawberries and blueberries; place in freezer. Sift the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt into a large bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry blender or rubbing between your fingers until it is in pea sized lumps. Stir in the frozen berries. Combine heavy cream, egg vanilla and orange zest. Slow pour into the dry ingredients until dough forms and stir gently until blended (you might not need all of liquid. This can be used to brush on top before baking)