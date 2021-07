(Undated) -- State transportation officials are urging Minnesota drivers to be extra alert in work zones after a flagger was struck by a vehicle in Scott County. The 59-year-old Thief River Falls man hit by a Jeep Monday was hospitalized in critical condition. MnDOT's Anne Meyer says that means slowing down, avoiding distractions, and really paying attention to what's going on around you. Meyer says a lot of men and women are out there in the work zones and they deserve to go home to their families at the end of the day.