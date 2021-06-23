Cancel
Grant County, IN

U.P.S. Driver Dies in Tuesday Crash

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANT COUNTY – On 06-22-2021 at approximately 5:41 p.m. the Grant County Central Dispatch Center was contacted reference a serious personal injury accident at the intersection of C.R. 975 West and C.R. 400 South involving two vehicles. Prior to Deputies arrival they were advised that C.P.R. was in progress with one of the individuals involved in the crash. Swayzee Fire Department, a Marion General Hospital Ambulancealong with a Grant County E.M.S. Ambulance also responded.

#U P S#Traffic Accident#Swayzee Fire Department#Marion General Hospital#Grant County Sheriff#Crash
