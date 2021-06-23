Cancel
Thompson Coburn expands to New York with addition of a 44-lawyer firm

By Greg Edwards
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 11 days ago
A deal to combine with a 44-lawyer boutique firm that specializes in working with financial institutions will give it a permanent foothold in the world's financial capital.

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

