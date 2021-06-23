Thompson Coburn expands to New York with addition of a 44-lawyer firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that several of its case results have been selected for inclusion in the "ALM Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2020" issue by the New York Law Journal (NYLJ). Eleven of the firm's results have been listed within the construction, workplace, premises liability, slips, trips and falls, and worker/workplace negligence categories. Published annually, the NYLJ's "New York Top Verdicts & Settlements" list features the highest monetary value of jury awards obtained by lawyers and law firms from across the state.