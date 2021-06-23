A Novel Energy Storage Solution Featuring Pipes and Anchors

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abe9383, this issue p. eabe9383; see also abj5072, p. 24. To accommodate daily and seasonal variation in caloric intake, metazoans have evolved specialized tissues dedicated to dynamic storage and release of energy. Excessive or impaired energy storage in these adipose tissues results in obesity, lipodystrophy, or cachexia, and impairs organismal homeostasis. Adipose tissues consist of fat-storing adipocytes, supporting stromal cells, and immune cells. Adipocytes dynamically accumulate or release lipids in late embryos and during the postnatal period. Stromal cells include tissue macrophages, which are tightly associated with adipocytes across the animal kingdom from Drosophila to humans. Landmark studies have demonstrated that in the obese state, monocyte-derived macrophages are recruited into tissues via C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2) and produce cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF) that cause systemic inflammation, ectopic lipid storage, and insulin resistance. However, neither CCR2 nor monocytes appear to regulate fat mass or adiposity on their own. Recent observations in several models suggest that macrophages may also control adiposity, although their actual function and the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms remain poorly understood.