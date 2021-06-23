Cancel
Scientists Obtain Magnetic Nanopowder for 6G Technology

By Moscow Institute of Physics, Technology (MIPT)
Newswise
 12 days ago

Newswise — Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

