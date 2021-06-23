DBIA Gives $1.19 Million In Grants To Midwest Dairy Businesses
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), which is a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), is giving over $1 million to dairy farm and processor entrepreneurs and existing dairy businesses. Altogether, 26 dairy entrepreneurs from five states (Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) were chosen to receive up to $50,000 each. There were 12 recipients from Wisconsin, totaling $550,000.b93radio.com