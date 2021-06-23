Barcelona: As always, Ousmane Dembélé’s injury lands Barça in jeopardy
Last Saturday, Barcelona’s French winger Ousmane Dembélé succumbed to another injury, cutting his Euro campaign short in a heartbreaking fashion. Ever since Ousmane Dembélé joined the Blaugrana, he has been a lump in Barça’s back. The simple reason for that is his recurring injuries that hinder his credibility and act as a setback. After quickly rising in prominence with Borussia Dortmund, the winger soon attained the spotlights solely focused on him.everythingbarca.com