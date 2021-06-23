Barcelona: As always, Ousmane Dembélé’s injury lands Barça in jeopardy

The soap opera that is Kylian Mbappe’s future is still going. The Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid for some time now, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire in the summer of 2022. On that logic, PSG would need to either ensure he renews or sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer. According to Marca, renowned French journalist, Daniel Riolo, has told RMC that Mbappe’s asked to leave, but PSG assure nothing has happened.