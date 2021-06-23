Cancel
Elton John Unveils Final 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour Dates

By Jem Aswad
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree and a half years after Elton John announced his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,” after an unavoidable pandemic delay, he has finally unveiled the closing stadium dates of that tour. It will make a final lap across Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand next year after the conclusion of the arena dates rescheduled from 2020. The rescheduled 2020 dates begin in Germany on Sept. 1 and cover North America from January to April 2022.

