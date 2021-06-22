Cancel
LifeBridge Health Debuts KneeKG System to Aid in Finding Cause of Knee Pain

By LifeBridge Health
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Baltimore, MD – Two LifeBridge Health entities, the Wasserman Gait Laboratory at the Sinai Rehabilitation Center and the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics, are now using KneeKG. This computerized evaluation tool provides real-time analysis on the knee while it is in motion by combining artificial intelligence and machine learning, where the computer system can improve its performance by continuously incorporating new data.

