LifeBridge Health Debuts KneeKG System to Aid in Finding Cause of Knee Pain
Newswise — Baltimore, MD – Two LifeBridge Health entities, the Wasserman Gait Laboratory at the Sinai Rehabilitation Center and the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics, are now using KneeKG. This computerized evaluation tool provides real-time analysis on the knee while it is in motion by combining artificial intelligence and machine learning, where the computer system can improve its performance by continuously incorporating new data.www.newswise.com