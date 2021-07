Never judge an album by its cover, says John Doran, because in the case of this week's lead reissue at least, you're likely to miss out on a resonant classic. Popular wisdom has it that the word ‘sabotage’ is derived from the practice of 19th Century factory workers throwing their clogs into the cogs of industrial machines, with the aim of kicking a hole in the side of production for a day or two. Typically however, popular wisdom hasn’t got it quite right.