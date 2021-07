The world is flattening at an incredible pace. As of 2016, 58 percent of American small businesses have international customers, with the trend only set to increase over time. Just as business continues to take place overseas, the workforce continues to get more diverse, with people from all over the world coming to America and offering unique, innovative perspectives to businesses. Demand to learn English is high, and whether you're looking for a way to improve English education in your own workforce or you're looking for a side hustle, it's a great time to learn how to teach English as a foreign language.