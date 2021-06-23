Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

CUR Social Sciences Division Announces Mentoring Awardee, Undergraduate Presentation Awardees

By Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR)
Newswise
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The Social Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces its latest awardees. The division’s awards for Excellence in Mentoring Undergraduate Research in the Social Sciences recognize outstanding undergraduate research mentors in the social sciences who promote a positive and inclusive scholarly and teaching environment for undergraduates, as well as contribute to the professional and personal development of students inside and outside of the classroom. Awardees receive a $100 stipend and a plaque. The division’s Undergraduate Conference Presentation Awards of up to $200 each are given to undergraduates presenting original research results at a regional or national, discipline-specific meeting.

www.newswise.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dempsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Social Science#Cur#Newswise#Albion College Lrb#Bba#Stetson University#Ms#University Of Florida#Albion College#Texas A M University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Ehrenthal named director of Social Science Research Institute

Dr. Deborah Ehrenthal has been named the new director of the Social Science Research Institute (SSRI), effective Sept. 1. Dr. Ehrenthal succeeds Susan McHale, who is returning to her full-time faculty position after 14 years as director. “We would like to thank Dr. McHale for her guidance over the years,”...
Collegesosu.edu

Arts and Sciences leadership announcement

I’m pleased to inform you that David G. Horn, associate executive dean for undergraduate education in the College of Arts and Sciences, has agreed to serve as interim executive dean of the college, effective Aug. 1. Dr. Horn will provide seamless leadership as the college advances its core mission and...
Collegesuri.edu

URI College of Business announces new associate dean of undergraduate programs

KINGSTON, R.I. – June 23, 2021 – The University of Rhode Island College of Business has a new member of its leadership team. Christy Ashley, Ph.D. ‘06, assumed the role of associate dean for undergraduate programs as of June 21. She succeeds Douglas Hales, professor of supply chain management, who held the role for the last three and a half years.
CollegesEurekAlert

DOE announces $2.85M to support undergraduate research traineeships at HBCUs, other MSIs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded over $2.85 million with a focus on broadening and diversifying the nuclear and particle physics research communities through research traineeships for undergraduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). "The ability to fulfill...
Boston, MABoston University

BU Launches Data Science as an Undergraduate Major

Popular interdisciplinary field to become an official Center for Computing & Data Sciences course of study this fall. There’s a new major at Boston University, and it’s designed to equip students with the analytical and computational skills that are now necessary for success in almost every field, from science and engineering to arts and humanities. Starting this fall, undergraduates will be able to declare data science (DS) as a major. Drawing on various topics in traditional STEM disciplines, the new Data Science BS Degree program, offered by the Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences (CDS), provides students with the foundational knowledge and practical training in algorithmic and statistical data analysis, machine learning, and software engineering—crucial competencies in a world increasingly defined by computation, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Responding to multi-hazard disasters, College of Social Sciences collaborates

Accelerating the pace of university research, training the next generation of journalists and igniting the enthusiasm of young persuaders. These are three ways to improve our current disaster preparedness plans and better prepare for hazards, including a pandemic, according to a webinar led by the Association of Pacific Rim Universities on June 24.
CollegesCornell University

Peter Enns Named Director of Cornell Center for Social Sciences

Peter K. Enns, professor, Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy and Department of Government in the College of Arts and Sciences, and executive director of the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research, has been named Robert S. Harrison Director of the Cornell Center for Social Sciences (CCSS), which accelerates, enhances, and amplifies social science research at Cornell. The announcement was made by Emmanuel Giannelis, vice president for research and innovation.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

BU awarded T32 grant to mentor research trainees in lung biology and pulmonary sciences

Boston University School of Medicine's (BUSM) longest NIH-funded research training program, "Biology of the Lung: A Multi-Disciplinary Program," has been awarded a five-year, T32 grant to provide multidisciplinary training and exposure to collaborative lung biology in three scientific areas that are special strengths at Boston University: Development and Regenerative Medicine; Immunology and Infection; and Biomedical Data Sciences.
Charitieshospitalitynet.org

HSMAI Foundation Announces Mike Dimond 2021 Scholarship Program Recipients

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International Foundation (HSMAIF) is proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Mike Dimond Scholarship. This prestigious program supports degree-seeking students who plan to pursue careers in hospitality. Awardees are Madeline Lalomia and Julia Weinberger. Meet the 2021 Mike Dimond Scholarship Program recipients:. Madeline...
Educationucsb.edu

Corinna Klein and Valerie Meier win 2021 Carol Genetti Graduate Mentoring Awards

Corinna Klein from the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology and Valerie Meier from the Department of Education were both chosen for two of the three 2021 Carol Genetti Mentoring Awards. The Carol Genetti Graduate Mentoring Award is available to students in the Humanities and Fine Arts and Social Sciences Divisions of the College of Letters and Science and the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education. These students are recognized for their excellence in and contributions to undergraduate research supervision and for encouraging others to become involved in these research efforts. Each of the winning students receives a $1000 award.
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

The Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study announces 2021-2022 Undergraduate Research Fellowship class

The Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study (NDIAS) has selected 16 Notre Dame students for its 2021-2022 Undergraduate Research Fellowship Program. The students were chosen through a competitive application process and were selected on the basis of their research experience, collaborative potential, and interdisciplinary commitment. The Undergraduate Research Fellows will...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP College of Business Administration’s Fernanda Wagstaff, Ph.D wins award for Responsible Research in Management

Fernanda Wagstaff, Ph.D., a faculty member in The University of Texas at El Paso College of Business Administration, was part of a research team selected as a winner of the 2021 Award for Responsible Research in Management, a prize co-sponsored by the Fellows of the Academy of Management and the Community for Responsible Research in Business and Management awarded for research that addresses major world challenges with potential to lead to major societal impact.
CollegesAnchorage Press

Alaska Pacific University announces test-blind policy for undergraduate admissions

Alaska Pacific University (APU) has chosen to become a test-blind school and will no longer consider standardized test scores when determining undergraduate admissions or merit-based scholarships. APU is the first university in Alaska to implement this change in procedure. The decision continues the university’s mission to expand equity and access initiatives for all students.
ScienceEurekAlert

The Gerontological Society of America congratulates 2021 awardees

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) -- the country's largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to the field of aging -- is proud to acknowledge the work of 26 outstanding individuals through its prestigious awards program. GSA salutes outstanding research, recognizes distinguished leadership in teaching and service, and fosters new ideas through...
Indiana StateTribune-Star

ISU division of University Engagement announces spring 2021 awards

Indiana State University division of University Engagement has announced the winners of the spring 2021 awards. The awardees are individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations that have risen above and beyond expectations to help the university and the local community get through the pandemic. “Every year, the Division of University Engagement...
MySanAntonio

BeSmartee's Women in Tech Scholarship Awardees Complete Mentorship Program

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. BeSmartee, leading software provider and founder of modern digital mortgage platforms for financial institutions, is proud to congratulate the Women in Tech Scholarship awardees on their outstanding progress and successful completion of the mentorship program. The program, coordinated in partnership with LearningFuze development bootcamp and coding school, launched in September 2020 to encourage and support women pursuing careers in coding.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

FHSU political science, sociology departments honor longtime mentor

After many years of service to the Political Science and Sociology departments, online advisor and mentor, Micki Armstrong, has retired. Faculty, staff, and students from both departments gathered at Gella’s Diner and Brewing Co. in Hays to eat, share memories, and celebrate Armstrong’s accomplishments at Fort Hays State University. Armstrong...