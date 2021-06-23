CUR Social Sciences Division Announces Mentoring Awardee, Undergraduate Presentation Awardees
The Social Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces its latest awardees. The division's awards for Excellence in Mentoring Undergraduate Research in the Social Sciences recognize outstanding undergraduate research mentors in the social sciences who promote a positive and inclusive scholarly and teaching environment for undergraduates, as well as contribute to the professional and personal development of students inside and outside of the classroom. Awardees receive a $100 stipend and a plaque. The division's Undergraduate Conference Presentation Awards of up to $200 each are given to undergraduates presenting original research results at a regional or national, discipline-specific meeting.