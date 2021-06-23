Cancel
Royals defeat the Yankees in New York

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 11 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole’s strikeouts and spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances, and the Kansas City Royals rallied off Jonathan Loiasiga for four runs in the eighth inning to beat the New York Yankees 6-5. Cole, among the pitchers under highest scrutiny as umpires regularly search pitchers this week for unauthorized grip enhancers, allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, showing his usual velocity but without his explosive strikeout pitches. Luke Voit homered and tripled in his return from the injured list as the Yankees built a lead.

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Profiles: Catcher Gary Sanchez, rising star?

There is probably no New York Yankees player that is more controversial than Gary Sanchez; you either love or hate him, according to how you see him. Some see him as a miserable failure as a backstop, and others see him as the most powerful catcher in MLB history. As I see it, neither is entirely true, but I will say his improvement in 2019 was remarkable, defensively even though his hitting was not good. In 2020 he elevated horrible to new heights hitting only .147.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees lose four straight to the Red Sox

Tonight the New York Yankees renewed their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Martin Perez of the Sox faced Domingo German of the Yankees. It was a beautiful night in bean town with a game-time temperature of about 68, and the game was played under sunny skies. Before the game, the Sox celebrated the career of iconic second basemen, Dustin Pedroia. The Yankees lost the game 5-3.
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals lose rubber match 8-1 as New York Yankees hit three homers

The Kansas City Royals had a chance to start their three-city road trip with a series victory against the New York Yankees. But scoring opportunities slipped through their grasp early, and the Royals’ mistakes were immediately turned into runs in Thursday afternoon’s rubber match of the three-game set in the Bronx.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees activate 1B Luke Voit off injured list

The New York Yankees will be happy to have power-hitting first baseman Luke Voit back in the lineup once again. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Voit would return from the injured list after missing four weeks with an oblique strain. The Yankees added relievers Justin Wilson and Darren O’Day...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Wednesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals play the middle game of their three-game series in the Bronx. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.94) will start for Kansas City,...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Yanks/Sox renew rivalry tonight, series preview

One of the oldest baseball rivalries is between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The two teams have never liked each other since Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees for $125k to finance a Broadway production he was involved with. As history has shown, Ruth became one of the best baseball players in the game. He hit many home runs off his old team and set the fire for the rivalry.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Jameson Taillon vs. Brad Keller

After two wild games so far, the Yankees and Royals will wrap things up with a afternoon outing in the Bronx. The Yankees narrowly avoided dropping a second straight to the below-.500 Royals, but Gary Sánchez and Luke Voit came to the rescue as they rallied for a win in the ninth. Now today, they have a chance to turn that into a series win today.
MLBUSA Today

WATCH: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees betting preview

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels play the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium Monday. Let’s preview Monday’s Angels vs. Yankees odds and lines. The Yankees are coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend. They had previously won four of five games. The Angels snapped a five-game losing skid with a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s State of the New York Yankees: Time for tough love

The New York Yankees wasted a series win against the Royals by immediately getting swept by Boston again. It’s getting exhausting following the New York Yankees. Their season has become a tale of two teams. If they’re playing a team not from the AL East, they’re fine. Against division rivals, they’re sub-.500.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge named American League All-Star starter

For the third time in his six-year Major League career, Aaron Judge has been elected as an All-Star Game starter. After earning 13 percent of the vote among American League outfielders in Phase 2 of fan balloting, the 29-year-old right fielder will be the Yankees’ sole representative in the starting lineup at the 2021 Midsummer Classic, which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver.
MLBYardbarker

Will the New York Yankees be buyers or sellers at the deadline?

The New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was blunt yesterday in saying that the team sucked. To be quite honest, it was honestly refreshing to get away from Aaron Boone’s optimism speeches and here someone say it like it is; this team sucks right now. Now, I will say, I...
MLBchatsports.com

Should Gerrit Cole's bad month worry the New York Yankees?

It's been a tumultuous June for pitchers across baseball and none of them have operated under a brighter spotlight than New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. On Sunday, it took one pitch for the spotlight on Cole to brighten a little more. That pitch was a 96 mph four-seam fastball...