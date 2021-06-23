Royals defeat the Yankees in New York

There is probably no New York Yankees player that is more controversial than Gary Sanchez; you either love or hate him, according to how you see him. Some see him as a miserable failure as a backstop, and others see him as the most powerful catcher in MLB history. As I see it, neither is entirely true, but I will say his improvement in 2019 was remarkable, defensively even though his hitting was not good. In 2020 he elevated horrible to new heights hitting only .147.