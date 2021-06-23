Molybdenum Limits Microbes’ Ability to Remove Harmful Nitrate from Soil

Although we have had some relief here and there the county, overall, is still in a pretty bad drought situation. As such, many farmers and ranchers are now trying to determine whether they should let their annual grain crop mature and harvest it for grain, or cut it while it is still green and harvest it for forage. If I had a crystal ball I would give advice on which option is best but unfortunately I don’t. While there is still some time for a good rain to assist in grain fill, time is running short and the long term forecast is not looking terrific.