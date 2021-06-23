Vanessa Bryant to settle wrongful death lawsuit with pilot, helicopter company

LOS ANGELES (ABC NEWS) – Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing her husband, her daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant, her children and the families of other victims of the deadly crash filed a settlement agreement notice on Tuesday with a federal judge in Los Angeles. The terms of the confidential deal were not disclosed, reported ABC News.

If the settlement is approved by the court, it would end a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against the estate of the pilot and the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed into a hillside on Jan. 26, 2020.

In February, the National Transportation Safety Board released a report that blamed pilot error for the crash. The NTSB said a series of poor decisions led the pilot, Ara Zobayan, to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging, reported ABC.

The agency also faulted Island Express Helicopters Inc. for inadequate review and oversight of safety matters.

The settlement agreement would end legal action against Zobayan’s estate, Island Express Helicopters Inc. and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp.

The suit alleged the companies didn’t properly train or supervise Zobayan and that the pilot was careless and negligent to fly in fog and should have aborted the flight, reported ABC.

Island Express Helicopters has denied responsibility and said the crash was “an act of God” it couldn’t control. It countersued two Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers, saying the crash was caused by their “series of erroneous acts and/or omissions.”

The settlement agreement wouldn’t include the countersuit against the federal government.