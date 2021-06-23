US airports will get $8 billion in pandemic relief

Airports in the US will share $8 billion in federal grants to help them recover from the pandemic, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pandemic caused a steep drop in air travel and a loss of revenue that airports expect from airlines and passengers, reported ABC News.

Big airports with commercial airline service will receive most of the money. They’ll share $6.5 billion based on the number of passenger boardings, plus an additional $800 million to offer rent relief to companies that operate concessions such as food and retail outlets in terminals, reported ABC.

The grants will be handled by the FAA. In order to receive one of the grants, airports must keep at least 90 percent of the workers they had before the pandemic began.

The money was approved by Congress as part of a pandemic-relief measure that President Biden signed in March.

Several hundred airports will receive grant money, including $175.7 million for Seattle-Tacoma International, $115 million for Philadelphia International, $74.3 million for Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, $56.2 million for St. Louis Lambert International, and $50.6 million for Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina.

Airports Council International-North America projects that the nearly 500 commercial airports in the US will lose more than $40 billion from the pandemic by next March, reported ABC.