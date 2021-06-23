Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Frontier Airlines making passengers pay ‘Covid Recovery’ surcharge

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GhQt_0acvrpAm00

Frontier Airlines is now making passengers pay a “Covid Recovery” surcharge.

The charge is intended to offset costs such as “increased sanitation and cleaning onboard the aircraft and in the airport, shields at the ticket counters and gate areas, and more personal protective equipment for employees,” according to the airline’s site.

The airline said in a statement to ABC News that the $1.59 charge was implemented in May, and is applied to bookings on a per-passenger, per-segment basis.

“The CRC is already added to the promoted total fare at FlyFrontier.com, therefore, it is not an unexpected charge later in the booking process,” a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines explained.

Major US airlines, including Frontier, received billions in pandemic relief, reported ABC. Most of the airlines have actually decided to eliminate costs such as change fees to incentivize passengers to fly again.

“Budget airlines have historically been the most adventurous in testing out new fees,” Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights and author of “Take More Vacations,” told ABC News. “And Frontier’s COVID Recovery surcharge is true to form. While this surcharge is unlikely to be replicated by other airlines, the big question is whether yet another fee will push some Frontier customers to book elsewhere.”

In May 2020, Frontier faced criticism from lawmakers for proposing to charge passengers extra to guarantee the middle seat next to them would be empty, reported ABC.

Democratic lawmakers Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., and Rep. Jesús García, D-Ill., sent a letter to Frontier CEO Barry Biffle calling the airline’s middle seat guarantee policy “outrageous given the spread of the coronavirus” insisting that “the flying public should not be charged extra to stay healthy on flights.” The proposed fee was rescinded.

“We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety and this was never our intent,” Biffle said in a letter to lawmakers at the time. “We simply wanted to provide our customers with an option for more space.”

Community Policy
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Ed Markey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Us Airlines#Budget Airlines#Sen#Covid#Abc News#Flyfrontier Com#Scott S Cheap Flights#Covid#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Washington StateGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

WASHINGTON — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crew members. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’’
LifestyleArkansas Business

Frontier Airlines Adds Las Vegas Direct Flight From XNA

Frontier Airlines announced a twice-weekly direct flight from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Las Vegas. The flight will start with fares as low as $39 the airline said. The flights will begin Aug. 13. The announcement is another in a recent spate of direct flights added to XNA’s schedule. Allegiant...
Public Healthflyertalk.com

After Pushback, Frontier Drops $1.59 COVID Recovery Fee

Less than one month after implementing a “COVID Recovery Fee, Frontier Airlines now says they will drop the added ticket charge. The per passenger, per one-way flight fee was originally intended to offset “added costs” during the pandemic, from aircraft cleaning to employee personal protective equipment. After public outcry, Frontier...
Public HealthCapital Journal

Airlines encouraging, not banning, vaccinated passengers

Airlines are encouraging people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine to fly once again. Yet social media posts falsely claim that airline executives around the world are discussing banning vaccinated passengers due to a risk of blood clotting at high altitudes. Experts say there is no evidence of an added risk of blood clots for vaccinated air travelers.
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

Frontier Airlines resuming Madison-Las Vegas nonstop flights Aug. 13

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines said Tuesday it will resume nonstop flights between the Dane County Regional Airport and Las Vegas on Aug. 13, with fares starting at $39. The service is twice weekly, Friday and Monday. Frequency and times are subject to change, Frontier said, with updates available at FlyFrontier.com.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Frontier Airlines Announces New Round Of Las Vegas Expansion

Frontier Airlines is adding five new nonstop routes out of Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS). Targeting a mix of smaller and major destinations in the United States, the ultra-low-cost carrier will inaugurate all five new routes from mid-August. Frontier Airlines adds five new Las Vegas routes. Frontier Airlines has...
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

Unruly Passenger Reports on US Airlines Surpass 3,000

Its been 15 months since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the airline industry, but the United States’ domestic travel boom is helping carriers ramp up operations and begin their post-pandemic recovery. However, the surge came with an unexpected challenge – a shocking number of unruly passengers. Reports of disruptive behavior on aircraft have shot up since the new year, and flight attendants are the ones on the front line dealing with rude and sometimes violent customers. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a majority of cases involve people refusing to wear a mask.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Airline Officials Want Stronger Penalties for Unruly Passengers

Airline officials and industry stakeholders are asking United States Attorney Merrick Garland to maximize penalties for unruly passengers, as the number of incidents on board airplanes skyrockets “out of control.”. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already received nearly 3,100 reports of unruly passengers in less than six months already...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Bahamas Welcomes Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight To Nassau

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas welcomed Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight yesterday with great excitement as it landed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. Frontier is the first ultra-low cost carrier to enter the Caribbean market with multiple travel days per week. Frontier will operate direct flights...
Politicsklkntv.com

Airline coalition pushes for stricter punishment for unruly passenger

(CNN) — A group of airline trade and labor organizations are pushing to punish people who cause problems on planes. In fact, the organizations are asking for the Justice Department to deal with the most extreme cases. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA)Steve...
U.S. Politicstravelweekly.com

Airlines urge attorney general to make example of unruliest passengers

Airlines and airline unions have asked U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland to begin criminally prosecuting the most egregious cases of passengers' unruly behavior. "Specifically, the federal government should send a strong and consistent message through criminal enforcement that compliance with federal law and upholding aviation safety are of paramount importance," wrote the group of six unions and four trade organizations in a letter to Garland on June 21.
Portland, MEWGME

TSA warns airline passengers to not bring fireworks on flights

PORTLAND (WGME) – The TSA is warning airline passengers to not bring fireworks with them when they fly. TSA officials say the number of people flying is about where it was pre-pandemic, so airports are busy again and they're expecting a busy Independence Day weekend. That's why the TSA wants...
Aerospace & Defensefreightwaves.com

Canadian passenger airline WestJet to launch freighter division

Add Canada’s WestJet to the growing list of passenger airlines creating all-cargo fleets to grab a piece of the booming e-commerce market and diversify their business. On Wednesday, Calgary-based WestJet announced it will acquire a small fleet of converted Boeing 737-800 freighters and begin dedicated cargo service to support the needs of freight forwarders, shippers and other Canadian firms amid robust demand for air transport.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Airline worker shortage causing headaches for some passengers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After putting travel on hold last summer, many Northeast Ohio residents are trying to make up for lost time and lost trips. And with air travel numbers being back up, airports like Cleveland Hopkins International are seeing more foot traffic now than any other time since the pandemic began.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Spirit Airlines Doubles Down In Opposition To American-JetBlue Partnership

The American-JetBlue partnership has continued in earnest. American Airlines has launched new routes out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and JetBlue has been expanding its portfolio out of JFK, LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). However, Spirit Airlines is continuing its opposition to this alliance and is doubling down on pushing the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to complete a review of the alliance.
Tarrant County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

American Airlines suing reservations company Sabre for new service that favors Delta

American Airlines is suing neighboring reservations technology provider Sabre Holdings over a new technology portal that the carrier says favors competitor Delta Air Lines. In a lawsuit filed this week in Tarrant County, Texas, American claims that a “New Airline Storefront” by reservations firm Sabre hurts American with “inaccurate and misleading” information on the airline’s products and that it gives extra incentives to travel agencies to book higher-end tickets on Delta.